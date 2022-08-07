ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.15.

ARX opened at C$16.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.841644 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. In related news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$199,982.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 over the last quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

