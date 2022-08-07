Archrock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Archrock has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

AROC stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,933,681 shares in the company, valued at $171,199,514.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 337,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

