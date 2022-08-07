Arcona (ARCONA) One Day Volume Hits $27,901.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Arcona has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $27,901.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Arcona Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arcona Coin Trading
