Ardor Market Cap Hits $113.51 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $113.51 million and $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00120971 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021651 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00287306 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00038260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.