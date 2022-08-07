Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Argo Group International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.81.
Argo Group International Company Profile
