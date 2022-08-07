Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Cap of $25,559.56

Arionum (ARO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $25,559.56 and $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.33 or 0.07369781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00164124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00264743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00718347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00613083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

