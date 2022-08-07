Arqma (ARQ) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $82,189.52 and $56.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.06 or 0.07363455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00164054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00264912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00727320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00611765 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005723 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,184,235 coins and its circulating supply is 14,139,691 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

