Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 627.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.