Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $115.77. 760,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 627.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

