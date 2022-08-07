Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Athersys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

