Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million. Atlassian also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM traded up $38.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.59. 6,815,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,910. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average is $241.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 28.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 39.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
