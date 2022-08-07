Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Atlassian Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.16.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 67,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

