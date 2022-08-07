Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Atlassian Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.16.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 67,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Earnings History for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.