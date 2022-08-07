Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14 on August 29th

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Australian Foundation Investment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Australian Foundation Investment
