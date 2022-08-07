Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.70).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.76) to GBX 690 ($8.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.09) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.32) to GBX 601 ($7.36) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.16), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($591,020.02).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,513.08. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 577.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

