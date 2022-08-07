Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 206,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

