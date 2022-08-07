Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.93 billion and approximately $782.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.88 or 0.00120173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021997 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00288101 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00038375 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009207 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,470,817 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.
