Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.93 billion and approximately $782.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.88 or 0.00120173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00288101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,470,817 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

