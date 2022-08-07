Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.