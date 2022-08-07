Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.38% of Heritage Insurance worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,426 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.