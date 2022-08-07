Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

