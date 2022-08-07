Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

