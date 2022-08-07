Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 10,047 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.14 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

