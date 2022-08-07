Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.