Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

