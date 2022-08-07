AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,555.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,630 ($19.97) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 3,625 ($44.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 2,310 ($28.31) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($34.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

AVEVA Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

