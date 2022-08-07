Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

