BabySwap (BABY) Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $409,399.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00626422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015170 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,241,260 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
