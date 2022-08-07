Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.2 %

About Banco de Chile

Shares of BCH stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.