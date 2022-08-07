Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 165,265 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.