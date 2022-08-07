Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 2.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.