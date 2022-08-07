Banco Santander S.A. Invests $2.98 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $25.77 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.