Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.41.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

