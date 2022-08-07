Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $698.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

