Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Snap Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Snap

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.