Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 12,670 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 368,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €52.00 ($53.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.52 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

