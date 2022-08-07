Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

AAP stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

