Banco Santander S.A. Sells 115,208 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,208 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of PM opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

