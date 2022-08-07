Banco Santander S.A. Sells 14,746 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PBR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

