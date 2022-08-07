Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,509 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.