Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 11,351 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of URTH opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.