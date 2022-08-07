Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,539 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $250,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

