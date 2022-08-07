Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 20,940 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $168,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $431.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

