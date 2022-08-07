Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 38,654 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.01% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

