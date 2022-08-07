Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 42,791 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.