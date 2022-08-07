Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,021 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $87,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $698.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

