Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $16,445.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

