BASIC Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $493,410.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

