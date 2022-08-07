Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €96.00 ($98.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 1,228,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

