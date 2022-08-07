Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ETR:BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €77.55 and a 200-day moving average of €80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

