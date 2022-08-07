BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,058. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 183,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 134,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

