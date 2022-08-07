BCE (TSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.72 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.22.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.54.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

